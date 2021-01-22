Advertisement

NBC to shut down NBC Sports Network at end of 2021

(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - NBC will shut down the NBC Sports Network at the end of the year. NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua announced the move in an internal memo to staff.

NBC Sports Network is best known for carrying NHL and English Premier League games as well as NASCAR and IndyCar races.

It also carries a significant amount of programming during the Olympics. NBC will parcel out events between USA Network and its Peacock streaming service.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Augusta late Thursday...
18-year-old charged with murder of 50-year-old on Etterlee Road
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
Tawanna Watson, 50, allegedly stole medication from Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
Detention center employee arrested for allegedly stealing medication
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
STIMULUS CHECKS: Why you still may be waiting on your check to arrive in the mail
Ashley Bennett was a 36-year-old Lexington woman who died just days after giving birth to her...
36-year-old S.C. mother of 10 children dies from COVID-19

Latest News

Shane Beamer takes over at South Carolina.
New coach Beamer completes his South Carolina football staff
Scott Fitterer - Carolina Panthers
Panthers new GM Fitterer plans to ‘be in on every deal’
Hank Aaron Obit
Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86
Boston’s triple-double leads No. 4 Gamecocks over Georgia