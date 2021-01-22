NBC to shut down NBC Sports Network at end of 2021

(AP) - NBC will shut down the NBC Sports Network at the end of the year. NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua announced the move in an internal memo to staff.

NBC Sports Network is best known for carrying NHL and English Premier League games as well as NASCAR and IndyCar races.

It also carries a significant amount of programming during the Olympics. NBC will parcel out events between USA Network and its Peacock streaming service.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.