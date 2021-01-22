Advertisement

McDuffie County School District going with blended model

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County school officials say they are moving the district to a blended model for face-to-face students.

That change is expected to start on Monday, Jan. 25

“Coupled with the Learn from Home model, the blended schedule will ensure the ability for proper social distancing and to reduce the population in classrooms, in hallways, and in common areas,” the district said in a statement.

District officials say this system will remain in place until Feb. 5.

But, as with everything related to COVID-19 recently, this is subject to change.

