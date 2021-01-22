Advertisement

Many unknowns remain in COVID-19 variant research, local experts say

By Celeste Springer
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With our local hospitals at capacity, there’s now concern over a new COVID-19 strain that has made its way to the U.S.: the B-117 strain.

But new struggles inside hospitals also comes with more victories on the road to treating the virus.

“The concern is that it appears to be easier to transmit, but even that leaves open a lot of questions,” Dr. Rodger MacArthur, infectious disease physician at Augusta University, said.

There are still so many unknowns and questions that could make or break our healthcare system.

COVID-19 vaccine: When will I be able to get vaccinated in the Two-State?

“Will it mean ultimately that more people will get it? And we certainly don’t know if being easier to transmit will make it the same degree of seriousness in terms of the illness it causes,” MacArthur explained. “Maybe it will make it less severe. Maybe it will be easier to transmit only among young people.”

A big unknown is how it spreads to children, but Dr. Macarthur says it’s just too soon to tell.

And before we’ll have answers to those questions, the CDC needs to implement more testing to track the different strains.

But there is a light at the end of the tunnel for one of our crowded hospitals. It comes in the form of a new infusion treatment available at AU. It’s meant to be administered to high-risk patients before their symptoms are severe enough for an overnight stay.

“Our goal here is certainly to keep the patient healthier, to keep them from getting sicker. But what that means for the healthcare system is, that’s also a patient that doesn’t end up critically ill in our ICU,” Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer at AU, said.

The infusion treatment is filled with man-made antibodies, and AU says the results are promising.

“Certainly, it’s what I would recommend for my family members that became ill, that was high risk,” Coule said.

We asked Dr. MacArthur if the infusion treatment would work on the B-117 variant strain. He said, like everything else with the variant, it will be unknown until more data and testing is done.

THE LATEST [By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines]

