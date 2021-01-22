Advertisement

Man accused of scamming a grocery store out of nearly $1 million

Tre Brown, 19, was arrested for an alleged returns scam at Kroger.
Tre Brown, 19, was arrested for an alleged returns scam at Kroger.(Source: Gwinnett County PD/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A Georgia man is accused of scamming a grocery store chain out of almost $1 million.

Gwinnett County Police detectives arrested 19-year-old Tre Brown. In a two-week period, Brown scammed over $980,000 from a Kroger location in Duluth where he worked, authorities said.

According to police, the man put more 40 returns for nonexistent items on several credit cards.

The returns’ cost ranged from $75 to more than $87,000.

He then allegedly used that money to buy items including two vehicles, guns and clothes.

Kroger’s corporate noticed the transactions and contacted police.

Brown has been charged with theft. Online jail records state that he was released on bond.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Augusta late Thursday...
18-year-old charged with murder of 50-year-old on Etterlee Road
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
Tawanna Watson, 50, allegedly stole medication from Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
Detention center employee arrested for allegedly stealing medication
In his first executive order, President Joe Biden enacted the 100 Days Masking Challenge, an...
Biden’s new mask mandate and you
Thomas Wells (pictured above) has been missing since Dec. 18.
FOUND: Missing 15-year-old is located safe

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden signs executive actions expected to address food and unemployment aid
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, launching trial
FILE - "NBC Nightly News" anchor Tom Brokaw delivers his closing remarks during his final...
Tom Brokaw says he’s retiring from NBC News after 55 years
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86
Empty desks in a classroom
Richmond County resuming face-to-face learning next week