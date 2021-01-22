Advertisement

James Brown Arena to host drive for local blood center

Shepeard Community Blood Center held a blood drive on Jan. 22 and 26.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Shepeard Blood Center is partnering with the James Brown Arena to host a blood drive, to held the center get closer to overcoming the local blood shortage.

The drive will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the James Brown Arena Parking Lot, 601 7th St in Augusta.

Masks are required to be worn while giving blood. The first 40 donors will receive a a voucher for Luna’s Pizza food truck.

You can schedule an appointment in advance by clicking here.

