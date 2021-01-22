Advertisement

Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86

Hank Aaron Obit
Hank Aaron Obit(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The baseball great and one-time home run king Hank Aaron has died. The Atlanta Braves say he died peacefully in his sleep at 86. Aaron endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era.

“Hammerin’ Hank” set a wide array of records during a 23-year career spent mostly with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves, including RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases.

But the Hall of Famer will be remembered for one swing above all others, the one that made him baseball’s home-run king.

