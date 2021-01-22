Advertisement

Ga. congresswoman files impeachment articles against Joe Biden

Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will try to impeach President-elect Joe Biden.(Source: Marjorie Taylor Greene campaign via CNN)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Making good on her promise, a Georgia congresswoman has already filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green announced on Twitter that she’d filed the articles on Thursday.

“We’ll see how this goes,” Greene said.

Greene said in a statement that Biden is “unfit” to be president because of a quid pro quo involving the Ukranian government and his son, Hunter Biden.

“His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s Vice President is lengthy and disturbing. President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family’s pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies,” Greene said.

Greene was elected in 2020 and has closely aligned herself with the QAnon conspiracy theory in the past. Her views have already gotten her suspended from Twitter.

