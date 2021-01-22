Ga. 19-year-old accused of stealing nearly $1M from supermarket

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A Georgia man is accused of scamming a grocery store chain out of almost $1 million.

Gwinnett County Police Detectives arrested Tre Brown and charged him with theft.

They say Brown scammed a Duluth Kroger out of more than $980,000.

Police say he put over 40 returns for non-existent items on several credit cards.

The returns’ cost ranged from $75 to more than $87,000, police say.

He then allegedly used that money to buy items including two vehicles, guns and clothes.

Kroger’s corporate office noticed the transactions and contacted police.

Online jail records state he was released on bond.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.