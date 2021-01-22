Drivers, watch out for these CSRA road projects
Published: Jan. 22, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here are some traffic situations for local drivers to watch out for:
- Georgia DOT maintenance will affect traffic in two northwestward State Route 28/Furys Ferry Road lanes on Monday in Evans. Two teams will close off lane sections near The Pass and two miles north around Millstone Drive.
- There will be a temporary lane closure with a lane shift at 400 Town Park Blvd. The lane closure will be daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from January 25-26.
- Another temporary lane closure will be on Lewiston Road from William Few Parkway to Columbia Road. The lane closure will be daily from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. starting January 25 and continuing through January 29.
