Drivers, watch out for these CSRA road projects

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here are some traffic situations for local drivers to watch out for:

Georgia DOT maintenance will affect traffic in two northwestward State Route 28/Furys Ferry Road lanes on Monday in Evans. Two teams will close off lane sections near The Pass and two miles north around Millstone Drive.

There will be a temporary lane closure with a lane shift at 400 Town Park Blvd. The lane closure will be daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from January 25-26.