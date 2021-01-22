Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be clearing northwest to southeast this evening into tonight. Cooler air will be moving in tonight and lows should drop to the mid 30s by early Saturday morning. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Looking good this weekend sunny skies Saturday and partly sunny skies Sunday. (WRDW)

High pressure will keep us dry for the weekend. Mostly sunny to sunny skies are expected during the day Saturday. Highs in the afternoon should be seasonal in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will be chilly Sunday morning down in the mid 30s. Sunday will be dry during the day with partly cloudy skies turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be a little cooler in the mid 50s thanks to clouds moving in during the day. Winds will be out of the southeast between 3-8 mph.

A warm front is expected to bring the chance for showers Sunday night into Monday morning. Low temperatures are expected to be warmer Monday morning as the warm front moves north of the region. Monday morning lows will likely be near 50. Monday afternoon is looking much warmer than normal with highs in the low 70s.

The cold front side of the system is expected to bring the chance for showers and possibly storms late Monday into early Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to stay warm Tuesday afternoon and reach the mid to low 70s.

Another rain maker is expected Wednesday next week. Highs on Wednesday will be more seasonal and stay close to 60.

