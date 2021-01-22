Advertisement

Boston’s triple-double leads No. 4 Gamecocks over Georgia

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her second career triple double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks to lead No. 4 south Carolina to its 25th straight win over Southeastern Conference competition with a 62-50 victory over No. 22 Georgia on Thursday night.

Boston is a 6-foot-5 sophomore who had a triple double in her college debut last season. She accomplished her second one with a block on Mikayala Coombs late in the third quarter.

Zia Cooke added 16 points for the Gamecocks, who won their 13th straight over Georgia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Trump pardons local pharmacy owner convicted of health care fraud
Officers are on the scene where they say a truck has ran into First Baptist Church of North...
Truck runs into First Baptist Church in North Augusta
In this image from video, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after...
Atlanta team close to being sold, taking Loeffler out of WNBA
File image
Aiken County pair get 8 years behind bars for drug activities
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel

Latest News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 18: Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Arthur Smith looks on in game...
Smith picks Ragone, Pees, Williams as Falcons’ coordinators
Empty stadium
Pandemic-idled prep athletes getting a second chance in CSRA
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) races upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Young has 38, Collins adds 31 as Hawks beat Pistons in OT
Georgia Tech forward James Banks III (1) reacts in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game...
No. 20 Clemson Falls at Georgia Tech