Boil advisory issued for select communities in Beech Island.

BEECH ISLAND, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Beech Island Rural Community Water District has issued a boil water advisory for the customers within certain areas after a water main break.

The boil water notice is now in effect for the following areas of Beech Island: all of Circle Dr. and Lamar Dr, including Beech Island Ave and Highway 125, and all the way to Toole Circle.

The Beech Island Water District is in the process of repairing the damages and will have the water back on as soon as possible.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, as a precautionary measure, the customers in the above listed affected areas are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until further notice. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used.

If you have any questions, customers can contact the Beech Island Rural Community Water District at 803-827-1004.

