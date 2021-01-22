Advertisement

Augusta mayor joins nation’s mayors to support Biden’s relief package

Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. joined 300 of the nation’s mayors in signing a letter urging Congress...
Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. joined 300 of the nation’s mayors in signing a letter urging Congress to pass President Biden’s aggressive $1.9 trillion COVID Relief Plan.(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. joined 300 of the nation’s mayors in signing a letter urging Congress to pass President Biden’s aggressive $1.9 trillion COVID Relief Plan.

As we continue to see COVID-19 cases rise, Mayor Davis believes Biden’s relief package will be a welcome stop-gap for many.

“In recent conversations with the business and hospitality communities, I am hearing the fragility of their industries as they work to just hang on,” Davis said in a statement “The pandemic is not over, and people are hurting – from losing jobs, to facing evictions – an infusion of this magnitude is not just a need but a must-have. As a city leader, I want to be able to get funding in the hands of those who need it most.”

The plan directs approximately $400 billion to fighting the public health crisis, includes more than $1 trillion in direct aid to struggling families by increasing stimulus checks to $2,000 and allocates $440 billion to small-businesses and local communities

Mayor Davis is hopeful that Congress can set aside partisanship and put the needs of the people first.

He says the City of Augusta is “excited to work with the Biden-Harris Administration” as “they are coming in with a fresh outlook about how to work with leaders and communities to create needed change.”

Statement from the United States Conference of Mayors

“Cities are the front lines, immediately addressing this crisis and taking actions to protect public health and ensure public safety while continuing to provide core services to our citizens. But as you know, we are at the beginning of this pandemic, and further action must be taken to address the public health and economic impacts of this disaster… Without significant federal assistance, we soon will be faced with having to make decisions that could include laying off employees, cutting budgets, and reducing or eliminating critically needed services.”

