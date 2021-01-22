Augusta courts working to cut down jury trial backlog from pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia is dealing with a jury trial backup that court officials say could take years to fix. But here locally, the courts are hoping to be done in half that time.

Jury trials are on pause in Georgia, and cases in the Augusta Judicial Circuit are starting to pile up.

“As far as requests for jury trials in criminal, the last time I looked there were 17,” Nolan Martin, circuit court administrator for the circuit, said.

Some courtrooms are just too small for jury selection. The state allowed the courts to use the James Brown Arena for a few weeks late last year, letting them assemble and select jurors while following COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We held four jury trials, and quite frankly, I don’t know any other circuit that did that many,” Martin said. “I think we’re in better shape than most.”

The state shut trials down again following a post-holiday virus spike. Earlier this week, state judges said it could take three years for the courts to catch up, but Martin says the Augusta Circuit could be caught up in half that time.

“We continue to summon jurors in the future so that when he does lift that stay, we can immediately call jurors in and be able to resume our jury trials,” Martin said. “We have cases ready to be tried, and we believe we’ll be able to resolve those cases within a year to a year and a half.”

In the meantime, the courts are asking lawmakers for additional funds to use senior judges who are semi-retired and see a limited number of cases. Those were cut last year while jury trials were on hold.

“In the anticipation of the emergency state being lifted on jury trials, the courts are asking for additional funds on senior judge usage,” Martin said.

On top of not having enough judges, the courts are also looking for more space to keep up with COVID-19 protocols.

“It can sometimes take two, or even three, courtrooms to hold one jury trial because of the space limitations we have and having to have public access and having room for the jury to deliberate,” Martin explained.

He says they’re expecting more directions from the state chief justice in mid-February.

In an email, Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams says in part, the DA’s office is dedicated to increasing efficiency through a smarter allocation of resources, improved use of technology, and appropriate resolution of non-trial cases.

“The District Attorney’s Office is dedicated to increasing efficiency through smarter allocation of resources, improved use of technology, and appropriate resolution of non-trial cases. The new administration understands that slow justice is no justice at all, and victims, the accused, and the community at large deserve a system that operates efficiently and effectively. We are doing our part by restructuring the DA’s Office to better handle the challenges presented by the historic backlog, which has been worsened by COVID-19. I am so incredibly proud of my hard-working team, and I am confident we will rise to meet this challenge.”

