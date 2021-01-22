Accused investigator killer Alvin Hester enters not guilty plea

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Alvin Hester, the man accused of killing Investigator Cecil Ridley during a weapons search at a gas station, entered a not guilty plea on Friday morning.

Hester had an arraignment hearing Friday.

Court officials say Hester entered the not guilty plea then.

Hester was charged with malice murder, felony murder, firearms possession, drug possession, theft, and obstruction in Ridley’s death back in 2019.

The case, meanwhile, is expected to continue as a capital murder case that has the chance for the death penalty.

Court officials also set the date for Hester’s next hearing for April 29.

