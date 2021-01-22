6-year-old boy dies after being attacked by dog in S.C.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A 6-year-old boy died after being attacked by a dog in Hampton County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office states in a news release that deputies responded to Mullins Ford Road in Brunson on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Deputies located the 6-year-old, who was deceased.

Hampton County Animal Control also responded to the scene. The dog was located, apprehended and has been euthanized.

“The coroner’s office was requested at 1:59 p.m. and upon arrival, he was dead on arrival. At this time the case in under investigation by SLED, the coroner’s office, and the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office. Upon the completion of the investigation, more information will be released. It’s very unfortunate and very sad and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time,” said Preston Altman, Assistant Hampton County Coroner.

The case has been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

