Young has 38, Collins adds 31 as Hawks beat Pistons in OT

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) races upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) races upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 38 points, John Collins had 31 and the Atlanta Hawks rallied to beat Jerami Grant and the Detroit Pistons 123-115 in overtime.

Grant had a career-high 32 points, including all of Detroit’s nine points in overtime, to continue his hot start to the season. It wasn’t enough for the Pistons. Grant has scored 20 or more points in 13 consecutive games.

Clint Capela had 27 points and a career-high 26 rebounds for Atlanta. The Pistons have the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Young scored 21 points in the third period, when Atlanta charged back after trailing by 14 points.

