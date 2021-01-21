With COVID raging, what’s safer? Home care or nursing homes?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With an aging population, and more than a quarter of all COVID-related deaths coming from nursing homes, more people are choosing home care for their loved ones.

That demand is putting a strain on the industry in more ways than one.

“Certainly, we’ve seen a growth locally of 30 percent. Probably more than that if you count the fact that the demand has outgrown the number of caregivers I have available.”

It’s a demand so high that Mark Barlow says he’s had to turn potential clients away from his home care company, Home Instead, in Augusta.

“It has grown rapidly as people realize that some of the alternatives to staying home aren’t necessarily safe either,” he said.

More people staying home means caregivers like Shakema Baskerville have had to step it up.

“We have had some caregivers take on more clients,” Baskerville said. “We’ve been filling shifts for caregivers that’s been out and we also have had more clients come on board because of COVID.”

Home care companies are regulated and require licensing in both Georgia and South Carolina. But all states require licensing for non-medical home care.

While regulatory boards approve company procedures, companies create and follow their own safety guidelines.

“Our Home Instead standards, frankly, exceed the state standards,” Barlow said.

He says his employees follow guidance from the CDC and public health departments.

“We give out masks frequently. We have gowns,” Baskerville said.

“It is company policy, and it is not mandated, however, frankly because the regulations didn’t anticipate dealing within a pandemic,” Barlow said.

But with COVID-19 increasing the demand of an already growing business, industry professionals expect regulations from here will only get stricter.

“As a partner in that continuum care, we’ll see, I’m sure, an increase in both regulation and technology and techniques to ensure that we can meet that growing demand and do it safely,” Barlow said.

Now there is a distinction between home care and home health care: home care offers in-home help and companionship, while home health care offers medical treatment.

Both are regulated and require licensing in the Two-State, but regulations for medical home care companies are generally stricter.

