Advertisement

Schwarzenegger on COVID-19 vaccine: ‘Come with me if you want to live’

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing some muscle to the fight against coronavirus.

He’s encouraging everyone to get the vaccine.

On Wednesday, he tweeted out a video of himself getting the shot and then speaking to the camera.

The Terminator star’s last sentence will sound familiar: “All right, I just got my vaccine, and I would recommend it to anyone and everyone. Come with me if you want to live.”

Schwarzenegger included a short statement with the video, writing: “Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine.”

He then repeated that famous line from Terminator -- “Come with me if you want to live!”

He could also say “I’ll be back,” because he will, no doubt, return for his second dose of vaccine in a couple of weeks.

The need for vaccine participation is very great. So far, the coronavirus has killed more than 400,000 people in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Trump pardons local pharmacy owner convicted of health care fraud
Officers are on the scene where they say a truck has ran into First Baptist Church of North...
Truck runs into First Baptist Church in North Augusta
In this image from video, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after...
Atlanta team close to being sold, taking Loeffler out of WNBA
File image
Aiken County pair get 8 years behind bars for drug activities
Richmond County unveils new gun policy
Richmond County to keep track of gun records in investigations

Latest News

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton sent a joint message wishing...
Former presidents team up on video honoring Biden
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
US jobless claims decline to a still-high 900,000
Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton sent a joint message wishing...
Former presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton honor Biden
People and security forces gather at the site of a deadly bomb attack in a market selling used...
Twin suicide bombings rock central Baghdad, at least 32 dead
Lottery officials say the single winning ticket was sold in Maryland, matching all six numbers...
Powerball jackpot winner worth $731.1M sold in Maryland