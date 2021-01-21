Pandemic-idled prep athletes getting a second chance in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted big events for people, including graduating students.

That includes senior athletes who look forward to a chance of being recruited by college coaches.

One of those athletes is 18-year-old Marshall Chambers.

For him, football is life.

But along with the pandemic came with canceled games and practices.

“My senior season’s gone really,” he said.

“I could have had more film for colleges to see it and had way more stats if we had more games to play.”

Cornell Harris, the founder of Augusta United Graduate Academy, says he wanted to give graduating football players a second chance.

“We are giving them the opportunity to kind of redo their senior year,” he said.

“They will be able to come in this in between of high school and college and be able to play another season without it counting against their eligibility for college.”

Harris has been coaching high school football, mentoring children and helping them get recruited for the past 20 years.

He says its all about guiding the next generation in the right direction.

“It takes a village to raise a child, so we are a part of that village, so we want to actually help them with their options,” he said.

“It’s so important to just graduate high school but what do after you graduate high school.”

He says the program not only helps graduating seniors build a film for colleges, but it also prepares them academically, spiritually and mentally for the next phase of life — giving young athletes like Chambers another option and another opportunity.

