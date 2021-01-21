North Augusta officers want to talk to this man as they investigate fatal shooting

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released a photo of a man officers described as a “person of interest” in the investigation of a shooting two weeks ago at Rivers Edge Apartments .

The man, Caleb Johnson, is not a suspect in the case, but authorities say they believe he may possess information helpful to the investigation.

Attempts have been made through family and friends to talk with him, “but for unknown reasons, he has been reluctant to respond,” the North Augusta Department of Public Safety said Thursday in a news release.

The agency released the photo and name in the hopes that members of the public could help locate Johnson.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 803-441-4278.

The shooting was reported at 7:35 p.m. Jan. 7 at the apartments in the 500 block of East Buena Vista Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound and was identified as Tyrone Dupree, 22, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

