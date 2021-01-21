Man charged with damaging Orangeburg County church

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Dorchester County man has been charged with damaging an Orangeburg County church several months ago.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, 29-year-old Richard Mathews, of St. George, has been charged with malicious injury to a place of worship, trespassing, breaking into a motor vehicle and malicious injury to personal property.

The sheriff said that on Aug. 26, sheriff’s investigators were sent to a Holly Hill church after a caller reported damage to the facility.

New Galilee Christian Church members said they had discovered a stained-glass window had been smashed and a window on the church’s van was also broken.

A window in the front door was also smashed.

A cinder block was found inside the building, a warrant indicates.

Security video taken depicted a shirtless male walking around the Coach Road facility after having slept in the van for several hours.

Damage to the house of worship and van was estimated to be more than $5,000.

Bond was set at $10,587 during a hearing Wednesday.

