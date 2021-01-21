Advertisement

Longtime mayor of Salley has died, town announces

Nathan “Bob” Salley Sr.
Nathan “Bob” Salley Sr.(WRDW)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The town of Salley announced that its longtime mayor has died

Nathan “Bob” Salley Sr. was the longest-serving mayor of the Aiken County community, according to the town.

“His service to our Country and our community will always be reverenced and cherished by those who knew and loved him,” the town said in a Facebook post.

The town added that he “left an amazing impression on the town” and worked fervently to assure it was run thoroughly and efficiently.

“Thank you forever and always for your service Mr. Mayor Bob Salley!” the post concluded.

The town had about 400 residents in 2010.

It’s known for hosting the annual Chitlin Strut, although the festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also the home of a recently opened drive-through animal park at Eudora Farms.

Although the town’s name was first spelled “Sally,” it’s named for Dempsey Salley, a South Carolina lawmaker who brought the railroad to the community and got it incorporated, according to the town’s website.

