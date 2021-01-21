Advertisement

Local SC fashion designer dresses V.P. Kamala Harris, Former First Lady Michelle Obama

A local South Carolina fashion designer got an opportunity of a lifetime.
A local South Carolina fashion designer got an opportunity of a lifetime.(AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It was a historic day for fashion during the Inauguration ceremonies and a notable day for South Carolina fashion specifically.

Vice President Kamala Harris made waves in a chic purple ensemble and wore pieces from two Black designers, NBC News reported.

One-piece was from Christopher John Rogers, a young designer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The second piece from Sergio Hudson, a South Carolina and Columbia native.

Hudson, who has been featured in Vogue magazine and was the winner of the Bravo TV series “Styled to Rock,” has designed for Michelle Obama, Tracee Ellis Ross, Beyoncé, J.Lo, and many more.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also sported a Sergio Hudson purple pantsuit design.

The purple, several fashion experts have noted, is a nod to the women’s suffrage movement and their purpose-driven ideals.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, showing her commitment to American-made designers, wore a blue coat and dress by Alexandra O’Neill. O’Neill is originally from Colorado and designs for Markarian, based in New York City.

President Joe Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff wore suits designed by the American fashion designer Ralph Lauren.

The blue color choice in clothing for the first lady and president are said to represent “trust, confidence, and stability.”

