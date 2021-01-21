Advertisement

Local lawmaker will lead review of Georgia’s election laws

Rep Barry Fleming, R-Harlem
Rep Barry Fleming, R-Harlem(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA - A lawmaker from the CSRA will oversee a special committee reviewing the state’s election laws.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston named Republican Rep. Barry Fleming, of Harlem, to lead the new committee.

The position could be a high-profile role with many Republicans eager to scrutinize election rules in the wake of Democrats winning Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats and presidential race.

Many have questioned whether the high use of mail-in ballots and other pandemic-era measures might have opened the election to wrongdoing. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has insisted no widespread fraud was found.

ALSO AT THE CAPITOL | In plea for funds, Augusta judge says trial backlog could last years

Fleming’s appointment came on Wednesday as Ralston announced new chairs for committees.

Republican Rep. Shaw Blackmon, of Bonaire, will lead the Ways and Means Committee after former chair Brett Harrell lost his re-election bid to a Democrat.

Fleming vacates the judiciary panel, making way for Republican Rep. Chuck Efstration, of Dacula, to lead that panel.

Overall, 13 of 41 committees got new leaders.

Many top leaders are returning. About 60% of House committee chairs live outside metro Atlanta.

