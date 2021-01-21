Local lawmaker will lead review of Georgia’s election laws

ATLANTA - A lawmaker from the CSRA will oversee a special committee reviewing the state’s election laws.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston named Republican Rep. Barry Fleming, of Harlem, to lead the new committee.

The position could be a high-profile role with many Republicans eager to scrutinize election rules in the wake of Democrats winning Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats and presidential race.

Many have questioned whether the high use of mail-in ballots and other pandemic-era measures might have opened the election to wrongdoing. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has insisted no widespread fraud was found.

Fleming’s appointment came on Wednesday as Ralston announced new chairs for committees.

Republican Rep. Shaw Blackmon, of Bonaire, will lead the Ways and Means Committee after former chair Brett Harrell lost his re-election bid to a Democrat.

Fleming vacates the judiciary panel, making way for Republican Rep. Chuck Efstration, of Dacula, to lead that panel.

Overall, 13 of 41 committees got new leaders.

Many top leaders are returning. About 60% of House committee chairs live outside metro Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.