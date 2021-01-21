Advertisement

Law enforcement leaders to hold town hall meeting

Jan. 21, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Happening today, a group of law enforcement leaders will holding a virtual town hall meeting.

Participants will include Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree and Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

They are expected to talk about things like social justice, violence prevention and public safety.

The event sponsored by 100 Black Men of Augusta will start at 7 p.m.

You can watch it on Zoom at https://bit.ly/3o1KKBQ. Use Webinar ID 844 6145 2315.

