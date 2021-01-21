Advertisement

Georgia, South Carolina lawmakers discuss Biden’s inauguration

By Alana Austin
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:09 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Change is coming to Washington, D.C. – as President Joe Biden took office and Democrats regained control of the White House.

It was an inauguration unlike anything in modern American history. The nation’s capital has been rattled by the riot on Capitol Hill, national security threats, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a second impeachment against former President Donald Trump.

But despite all that, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle from Georgia and South Carolina still attended the inauguration to support the democratic process.

“The security is – I’ve never seen anything like it,” mused Georgia Republican Congressman Rick Allen, of Augusta.

A new chapter begins in Washington. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are sworn into office, surrounded by tens of thousands of National Guard troops and law enforcement officials.

Allen voted against certifying the Electoral College results for Biden. But as the chair of the Georgia Republican Congressional delegation, he felt it was his responsibility to attend today’s inauguration.

“I’m certain I’m not going to agree with the policies they’re rolling out because I don’t think some of those things are going to be good for the country, but at the same time, he needs to cut the rhetoric and we need to move on,” said Allen about the incoming Biden administration.

The threats posed by COVID-19 and the recent political violence in DC meant fewer lawmakers attended the event.

Allen and fellow Georgia Republican Congressman Buddy Carter were in the crowd to honor the democratic process.

“It’s a special time in the life of our country when a new president is inaugurated and as I said earlier, I’m committed to trying to work with this administration,” said Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.).

With Democrats in control of the House, and regaining power of the Senate and the White House, Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn, the House majority whip, says he is hopeful that new leadership will put the country on a better path forward.

“Working with the administration is going to be great, I mean, compared with what we’ve gone through the last four years,” the South Carolina congressman said.

“We will be able to bring along a lot of bipartisan support to get beyond COVID-19,” said Clyburn.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said says he’s most looking forward to working with Biden on passing another COVID-19 relief package to help get aid into the hands of South Carolinians.

“COVID is raging in South Carolina,” he said. “The hospitals are full. People are being laid off. It’s been tough on folks throughout the state, so more money on vaccine distribution would be helpful, a larger check to middle/low income families would be very helpful.”

Graham also said he thinks it’s time for both parties to move on.

He says he’s against a second impeachment of former president trump and believes it will only further divide the country.

