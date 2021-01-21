Georgia DPH warns of new string of vaccination scam calls

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Georgia Department of Public Health warns Georgians about a growing telephone scam attempting to steal personal information.

The calls are from individuals who claim to be performing in-home COVID-19 vaccinations but require Social Security and Medicare numbers to verify a person’s identity.

The DPH says this is clearly a scam, and that an appointment scheduler with them would only contact people who have already registered to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Secondly, the DPH will not ask you to verify information like Social Security or Medicare over the phone.

If you receive a scam call, you can report the incident to your local law enforcement non-emergency line.

Read more about how to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine online locally on the East Central Public Health District website.

