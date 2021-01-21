Advertisement

Georgia DPH warns of new string of vaccination scam calls

Co-owner of Bangor Drug Company, Charles Quellette, holds up a box of doses of Moderna's...
Co-owner of Bangor Drug Company, Charles Quellette, holds up a box of doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.(WABI)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Georgia Department of Public Health warns Georgians about a growing telephone scam attempting to steal personal information.

The calls are from individuals who claim to be performing in-home COVID-19 vaccinations but require Social Security and Medicare numbers to verify a person’s identity.

The DPH says this is clearly a scam, and that an appointment scheduler with them would only contact people who have already registered to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Secondly, the DPH will not ask you to verify information like Social Security or Medicare over the phone.

If you receive a scam call, you can report the incident to your local law enforcement non-emergency line.

Read more about how to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine online locally on the East Central Public Health District website.

MORE COVERAGE:

THE LATEST [By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines]
COVID-19 vaccine: When will I be able to get vaccinated in the Two-State?

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of a crash on Gordon Highway that killed two people at Wylds Road in Augusta.
Names released for 3 killed in pair of Gordon Highway crashes
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies give details on 24-year-old’s slaying in Augusta
File image
Trump pardons local pharmacy owner convicted of health care fraud
Gas pump (FILE)
Why is gasoline getting more expensive in Georgia?
From left: Emmanuel Oneal, Lasonya Howard, Monishia Courtney and Dustin Williamson
More arrests made in deadly Aiken nightclub shooting

Latest News

Customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System living on Sapp Drive and Bailey Drive...
Water advisory issued for VPSA customers in Johnstown, SC
Man deemed legally blind carves wooden American flags
Local man deemed legally blind carves wooden American flags
AU Health opens new COVID-19 vaccine registration platform
AU Health opens new COVID-19 vaccine registration platform
Man deemed legally blind carves wooden American flags
Man deemed legally blind carves wooden American flags