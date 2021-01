FOUND: Missing 15-year-old is located safe

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday canceled an alert for a 15-year-old who had been missing for weeks.

Thomas Jerome Wells, 15, had last been seen Dec. 18 in the 100 block of Tybee Court.

Deputies believed Wells might have been in Burke County with unknown individuals.

On Thursday, they canceled the alert, saying he had been found and was safe.

