Detention center employee arrested for allegedly stealing medication

Tawanna Watson, 50, allegedly stole medication from Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
Tawanna Watson, 50, allegedly stole medication from Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing medication from the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

On January 20, 2021, the investigative unit of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate after a discrepancy in the medication count was found at the center.

As a result of the investigation, Tawanna Watson, 50, of Hephzibah was arrested and charged with one felony count of “Possession of a Controlled Substance.” She is being held at the detention center.

Watson is an employee of Wellpath, the medical service provider for the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing and further charges against Watson may be forthcoming.

No further information will be released at this time, officials say.

