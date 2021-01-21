Daunting COVID-19 stats loom as governor visits Aiken today

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will pay a visit to Aiken this afternoon.

He’ll be there around 2:30 p.m., according to his schedule.

He plans to visit the Trinity on Laurens CVS vaccination clinic and long-term care facility at 213 Laurens St. NW.

News 12 plans to cover the visit, which comes as McMaster has vocally called for faster vaccination pace.

Experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say South Carolina is ranked 50th in the country in terms of vaccines distributed by the federal government . Yet South Carolina health officials say the state is getting its fair share of doses.

Amid the statements from the governor, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave vaccine providers some updated guidance on ways to vaccinate as many people as possible .

Meanwhile, the state broke its single-week record for deaths the week of Jan. 9, tallying 329 confirmed and suspected deaths. The previous record was 325 deaths, counted the week of July 25.

And on Wednesday, the state saw its second-most COVID-19 deaths of the pandemic.

