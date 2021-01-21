Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grab the umbrella before you step out the door this morning. A weak front will move through the region today. Scattered light showers will be possible this morning with a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs today should be a little cooler thanks to the clouds and stay in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 8-12 mph.

A cold front will move through the CSRA Thursday bringing the chance for scattered light showers in the morning through midday. (WRDW)

Showers will be possible overnight into Friday morning as the front stalls near the CSRA. Cloudy skies are expected with lows remaining in the mid to upper 40s by Friday morning.

Rain chances Friday look to be highest in the southern CSRA where the front will be closer. Subtle shifts in where the front stalls will greatly influence how much rain we see in the CSRA. An area of low pressure will move across the front and keep rain chances high during the day Friday for central and southern CSRA counties. Rain totals look to vary from around 0.01″-0.10″ in northern counties to 0.50″-0.75″ in our southern counties. Highs on Friday are expected to remain in the 50s. Winds will be out of the west between 3-8 mph.

High pressure will keep us dry for the weekend. Mostly sunny to sunny skies are expected during the day Saturday. Morning lows Saturday are expected to be in the upper 30s. Highs in the afternoon should be seasonal in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures will be chilly Sunday morning down near freezing. Sunday will be dry during the day with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Another system looks to head our way early next week bringing rain chances back by Monday. Temperatures look warmer early next week with highs near 70 Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.