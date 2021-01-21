Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The forecast for the next 24 hours looks very tricky for the CSRA and your exact location will play a crucial role in what your forecast will be. Areas north of I-20 are not expecting rain tonight or Friday, but you will stay cloudy tonight with some clearing on Friday. Areas south of I-20 have the highest rain chances over the next 24 hours, mainly overnight through midday Friday. Cloudy skies are expected overnight across the CSRA, which will help keep low temperatures well above normal in the upper 40s. Winds will be light out of the west overnight.

There will be a rain divide tonight and Friday. (WRDW)

Rain chances Friday look to be highest in the southern CSRA, mainly in the morning through around midday. We are expecting to stay dry all of Friday for areas north of I-20. We are actually expecting the warmer highs on Friday in the northern CSRA where they could see some sun in the afternoon and highs near 60. Rain totals look to vary from around 0.10″-0.50″ in our southern counties. Highs on Friday are expected to remain in the 50s in the central CSRA and southern CSRA will clouds will stay thick most of the day. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 3-8 mph.

High pressure will keep us dry for the weekend. Mostly sunny to sunny skies are expected during the day Saturday. Morning lows Saturday are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the afternoon should be seasonal in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will be chilly Sunday morning down near freezing. Sunday will be dry during the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Another system looks to head our way early next week bringing rain chances back by Monday. Temperatures look warmer early next week with highs near 70 Monday and Tuesday.

