Advertisement

Cruise line requires passengers to get COVID vaccine

You must be fully vaccinated to travel
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – UK-based Saga Cruise Lines becomes the first cruise line in the world to require passengers to get a coronavirus vaccine in order to board.

The company announced passengers must be fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received both doses of the vaccine at least 14 days before their departure.

The company has also pushed back the resumption of cruises from April 3 to May 4 to allow people enough time to get vaccinated.

A Saga spokesman said their customers want the reassurance of the vaccine and to know others traveling with them will be vaccinated as well.

Saga caters to people 50 years old and up.

The vaccine requirement comes as cruise lines struggle to resume operations nearly a year after ceasing bookings in response to the pandemic.

Saga is also implementing a series of other health measures amid the pandemic.

Those include social distancing, booking fewer passengers, enhanced air conditioning, expanded medical facilities, doubling its medical teams and a new dedicated isolation area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Trump pardons local pharmacy owner convicted of health care fraud
Officers are on the scene where they say a truck has ran into First Baptist Church of North...
Truck runs into First Baptist Church in North Augusta
In this image from video, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after...
Atlanta team close to being sold, taking Loeffler out of WNBA
File image
Aiken County pair get 8 years behind bars for drug activities
Richmond County unveils new gun policy
Richmond County to keep track of gun records in investigations

Latest News

A helicopter belonging to the Manatee County, Florida, Sheriff’s Department caught the moment...
Suspect hits deputy with car in Fla.
A hotel elopement wedding package isn’t all that much different than a traditional hotel...
Hotels turn to elopement packages to attract those planning weddings
Thomas Wells (pictured above) has been missing since Dec. 18.
FOUND: Missing 15-year-old is located safe
Riley June Williams is accused of helping steal a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy...
Woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop freed from jail
In plea for funds, Augusta judge says trial backlog could last years