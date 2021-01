MURPHY VILLAGE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews battled a brush and structure fire Thursday morning in Edgefield County outside North Augusta.

Crews were dispatched just after 9 a.m. to the fire at 1459 Stephens Road. That’s due north of North Augusta in the Murphy Village area.

Arriving crews reported that the structure was a shed.

