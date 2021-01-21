Crash slows traffic at Mike Padgett Highway and Lumpkin Road
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews and law enforcement officers responded early Thursday to a traffic accident at Mike Padgett Highway and Lumpkin Road.
The crash was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m.
One lane of Lumpkin was at a standstill soon after the crash and traffic was moving slowly on all sides of the intersection, according to traffic-monitoring systems.
At least one person was reportedly injured in the crash.
