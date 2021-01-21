Advertisement

Crash slows traffic at Mike Padgett Highway and Lumpkin Road

This was the scene after an injury traffic accident early Jan. 21, 2021, at on Lumpkin Road and...
This was the scene after an injury traffic accident early Jan. 21, 2021, at on Lumpkin Road and Mike Padgett Highway.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews and law enforcement officers responded early Thursday to a traffic accident at Mike Padgett Highway and Lumpkin Road.

The crash was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m.

One lane of Lumpkin was at a standstill soon after the crash and traffic was moving slowly on all sides of the intersection, according to traffic-monitoring systems.

At least one person was reportedly injured in the crash.

