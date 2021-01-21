Augusta homelessness surges while leaders discuss program relief

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s homelessness rate continues to surge at a rapid speed. People living on the streets are not only facing risks of COVID-19, but they’re also dealing with food insecurity and the weather outside.

The homeless population count from last year was 480 people. Officials say it’s the largest number they’ve ever seen, but some are trying to work out programs to attack the problem.

“It was heartbreaking...,” Mike Garrison said.

Just weeks ago, a homeless veteran named Willie Walker was found dead in the streets of Augusta.

“He had a beautiful smile. He was always smiling,” Garrison said. “he always seemed to be in a good mood. He was a lot of fun to cut up with.”

Garrison is the founder of Compass of Hope, and that’s how he met Mr. Willie. Willie often sought help from the organization. In fact, he was one of the first people he ever served.

“It started out under the 13th street bridge just with a grill in a cooler kind of thing,” Garrison said.

Since then, his organization has grown but so has the need.

“I’m an Augustan. I grew up here. And if you had asked me if we had a problem with homelessness, I would have said no. But once I opened my eyes now, I can’t help but see that there’s a tremendous need,” Garrison said.

As local organizations like Compass of Hope continue to address homelessness in Augusta, a new relief package is helping the city lend a hand too.

At yesterday’s commission meeting, Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. briefly spoke about the death of Willie Walker. Since the death of Mr. Willie, many people are wondering what’s being done to fix it.

“Financial resources that are available are pretty slim usually, but because of the pandemic, we were able to secure a significant amount of funding from HUD,” Lasima Turmon, program supervisor of Housing and Development, said.

The ‘Sustain Augusta’ premier relief package put $4.8 million toward pandemic-related issues in the city, like homelessness. The relief programs include rental and utility assistance, temporary hotel relief, and assistance with permanent housing placement.

So far, more than half of the families that asked for help last year are now in homes.

“So, the program’s work, and we are really appreciative of the additional funding that we have to be able to impact a lot more people,” Turmon said.

Garrison says anyone who can help definitely should.

“Recognizing a problem, and then fixing it are two different things and this is definitely not an easy problem to fix,” he said.

If they have questions about the assistance programs or want to apply for assistance, you can call the Marion Barnes Resources Center for the homeless at 706-724- 8588, or start the online assistance application by clicking here.

To volunteer with Compass for Hope, visit their website for more information.

