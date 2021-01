Augusta Commissioner Dennis Williams running for mayor

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta commissioner says he’s running for mayor.

District 2 Commissioner Dennis Williams says he’s throwing his hat in the ring.

Williams has been the district’s commissioner since 2015.

The mayoral election isn’t until 2022.

Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. will not be running, since this is his second consecutive term.

