Advertisement

Army Corps of Engineers to appeal decision on lock and dam

New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam, February 2020
New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam, February 2020(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The fight over the future of the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam isn’t over.

The Army Corps of Engineers filed a notice of appeal for a judge’s decision back in November.

A South Carolina district court judge ruled the corps could not move forward with any plan to remove the lock and dam if doing so would lower water levels in the Savannah River.

The corps was then told to come up with a new plan to provide a fish passage but also maintain water levels.

The plan the corps has — and is appealing for — is removing the lock and dam and adding a rock barrier known as a weir.

MORE | In plea for funds, Augusta judge says trial backlog could last years

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Trump pardons local pharmacy owner convicted of health care fraud
Officers are on the scene where they say a truck has ran into First Baptist Church of North...
Truck runs into First Baptist Church in North Augusta
In this image from video, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after...
Atlanta team close to being sold, taking Loeffler out of WNBA
File image
Aiken County pair get 8 years behind bars for drug activities
Richmond County unveils new gun policy
Richmond County to keep track of gun records in investigations

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
South Carolina adds some parents to vaccine list
A Tennessee woman and a child died after the woman jumped off an interstate bridge.
Law enforcement leaders to hold town hall meeting
Dennis Williams
Augusta Commissioner Dennis Williams running for mayor
Aiken council to consider changes on public access to meetings