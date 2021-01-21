Army Corps of Engineers to appeal decision on lock and dam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The fight over the future of the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam isn’t over.

The Army Corps of Engineers filed a notice of appeal for a judge’s decision back in November.

A South Carolina district court judge ruled the corps could not move forward with any plan to remove the lock and dam if doing so would lower water levels in the Savannah River.

The corps was then told to come up with a new plan to provide a fish passage but also maintain water levels.

The plan the corps has — and is appealing for — is removing the lock and dam and adding a rock barrier known as a weir .

