Aiken council to consider changes on public access to meetings

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Aiken has called a special meeting today to temporarily restrict the general public from City Council meetings.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are looking to pass an emergency ordinance suspending normal operating procedures for meetings.

The ban for the general public could last up to 61 days if passed.

Council leaders say the primary purpose of the ordinance would be so that they can continue meeting virtually.

Today’s special meeting will begin at 5 p.m.

