Aiken City Council could close meetings from public due to COVID-19

(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - With COVID-19 cases increasing, the council will vote on a decision to place an emergency ordinance to suspend certain meeting procedures for up to the next 61 days.

The primary purpose of this ordinance would be that council would be allowed to meet via teleconference as they did between late-March and early-June pf last year.

If the council approves, the changes to the city council and boards and commission meetings would be as follows:

The general public will not be allowed to be present during the city council meetings and the meetings of the city’s boards.

Only the Mayor, city council members, and persons who have official business that is being considered by the council will be allowed to be present in the council chambers during meetings.

The Mayor and council members may be allowed to participate in voting and operational procedures by telephone or other means of electronic communication.

The public is allowed to comment via email, publiccomment@cityofaikensc.gov .

The city council will hold a meeting on Thursday, Jan. 21.

