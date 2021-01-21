Aiken chef’s opportunity renewed after COVID-19 cuts it short

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken chef was chosen for a statewide chef ambassador program last year, but COVID-19 cut the experience short.

But now, he’s getting the chance to do it again this year.

Jason Tufts’ love for the kitchen started by learning from his Italian grandmother.

“She really helped me develop a love for food and for nurturing people with food,” Tufts said.

The Aiken native has spent his entire adult life in the kitchen from Applebee’s in college to executive chef at Malia’s since 2017.

Last year, Tufts was one of four chefs chosen for the South Carolina Chef Ambassadors Program. The program was created in 2014 to bridge the gap between farmers and restaurants. Tufts loves cooking with locally sourced foods, so it was a perfect match.

“We’ve built some great relationships here for the restaurant and for the community,” Tufts said. “It’s just a really great way to come together as a community and help each other out.

They traveled across the state to different cooking demonstrations and discussions before covid forced them to shut down in April.

“It kinda left you with that taste in your mouth like I really wanna do this,” Tufts said. “We had some really awesome events lined up for last year.”

Thankfully for Tufts and the others, they’re getting another chance this year.

Tufts says it’s been a lot of hard work.

“It’s been nights, weekends, holidays, miss kids birthdays, miss spouses birthdays,” Tufts said.

His advice to young chefs? Embrace it.

“Don’t be afraid of hard work. You are going to put in a lot of effort, a lot of hours. Roll up your sleeves, put your head down, and learn as much as you can,” Tufts said.

Tufts says he never would’ve imagined he’d end up in the position he is now. He says the program introduced him to some great people and products he never knew were available in South Carolina.

