What’s next in the Augusta City COVID-19 plan?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While no direct action was taken today, City Administrator Odie Donald did present a plan for the Augusta Commission to review.

It includes a glance at COVID-19 cases and trends in Richmond County, a new telework policy, and figuring out what order employees would get the vaccine once Georgia enters Phase 1B of vaccine rollout.

The city administrator also revealed the city is allowed to require city employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. After conducting a survey of city employees, results found that 75 percent said they would willingly take the vaccine.

Because of that, the administrator concluded that the city would not need to make the vaccine a requirement for employees.

The commission has not voted to adopt this plan just yet. Further action and discussion are expected at the next commission meeting.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.