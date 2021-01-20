Water advisory issued for VPSA customers in Johnstown, SC

JOHNSTOWN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Effective January 20, customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System living on Sapp Drive and Bailey Drive in the Johnstown area should boil water until further notice.

The water service in the area has been interrupted for system repairs. Once water service is restored, those customers are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking, until further notice.

Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the interruption in service, the potential for contamination will exist.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is working with the water system to handle the problem. But if you should have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at (803) 593-205.

