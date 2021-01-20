Advertisement

UofSC partnership aims to bolster cybersecurity studies

University of South Carolina Aiken
University of South Carolina Aiken(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken’s cybersecurity degree program is getting some upgrades.

That’s thanks to a new partnership between the university and the SANS Technology Institute.

Through the partnership, students can include a SANS undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity as part of their degree.

MORE | Virtual job fair scheduled for positions at SRS, elsewhere

Current students who are eligible can also be part of this program.

“This is another example of how UofSC Aiken is bringing together key partnerships to create a cybersecurity ecosystem in Aiken County and throughout South Carolina,” Provost Daren Timmons said in a statement.

An online information session is being offered at noon Feb. 2. To register and for additional information about the program, visit www.sans.edu/usca.

By the numbers

  • 91% of students who completed the SANS curriculum gained employment in cybersecurity within six months.
  • The median starting salary of students who complete the SANS curriculum is $70,000 to 90,000.
  • 99% of students surveyed said their SANS education positively impacted their professional growth.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of a crash on Gordon Highway that killed two people at Wylds Road in Augusta.
Names released for 3 killed in pair of Gordon Highway crashes
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies give details on 24-year-old’s slaying in Augusta
Gas pump (FILE)
Why is gasoline getting more expensive in Georgia?
From left: Emmanuel Oneal, Lasonya Howard, Monishia Courtney and Dustin Williamson
More arrests made in deadly Aiken nightclub shooting
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens

Latest News

South Carolina is hiring health professionals.
Local VA hospital is recruiting nurses; here’s how to apply
Bond again denied to suspect in ‘Thumbs Up Mike’ murder case
Cole Bridges
Charged in terror plot, soldier to appear in Augusta federal court
Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines