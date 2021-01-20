UofSC partnership aims to bolster cybersecurity studies

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken’s cybersecurity degree program is getting some upgrades.

That’s thanks to a new partnership between the university and the SANS Technology Institute.

Through the partnership, students can include a SANS undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity as part of their degree.

Current students who are eligible can also be part of this program.

“This is another example of how UofSC Aiken is bringing together key partnerships to create a cybersecurity ecosystem in Aiken County and throughout South Carolina,” Provost Daren Timmons said in a statement.

An online information session is being offered at noon Feb. 2. To register and for additional information about the program, visit www.sans.edu/usca.

By the numbers

91% of students who completed the SANS curriculum gained employment in cybersecurity within six months.

The median starting salary of students who complete the SANS curriculum is $70,000 to 90,000.

99% of students surveyed said their SANS education positively impacted their professional growth.

