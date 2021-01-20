Advertisement

Truck runs into First Baptist Church in N. Augusta

Officers are on the scene where they say a truck has ran into First Baptist Church of North...
Officers are on the scene where they say a truck has ran into First Baptist Church of North Augusta.((Source: WRDW))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officers are on the scene where they say a truck has ran into First Baptist Church of North Augusta.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to a wreck at 625 Georgia Avenue. Upon arrival, officers say a truck ran into First Baptist Church of North Augusta.

One person was trapped in the truck. We do not know the status of the person’s injuries.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

We have a News 12 crew on scene. We will provide updates as they develop.

Officers are on the scene where they say a truck has ran into First Baptist Church of North...
Officers are on the scene where they say a truck has ran into First Baptist Church of North Augusta.((Source: WRDW))

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of a crash on Gordon Highway that killed two people at Wylds Road in Augusta.
Names released for 3 killed in pair of Gordon Highway crashes
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies give details on 24-year-old’s slaying in Augusta
File image
Trump pardons local pharmacy owner convicted of health care fraud
Gas pump (FILE)
Why is gasoline getting more expensive in Georgia?
From left: Emmanuel Oneal, Lasonya Howard, Monishia Courtney and Dustin Williamson
More arrests made in deadly Aiken nightclub shooting

Latest News

Flames destroy Aiken home on Storm Branch Rd
Flames destroy Aiken home on Storm Branch Rd
President Joe Biden inauguration.
Local leaders view Biden’s administration with hope
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is on the search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing...
MISSING: 16-year-old girl hasn’t been seen in days
Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building
At a glance: Top items from Augusta Commission meeting