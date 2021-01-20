Truck runs into First Baptist Church in N. Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officers are on the scene where they say a truck has ran into First Baptist Church of North Augusta.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to a wreck at 625 Georgia Avenue. Upon arrival, officers say a truck ran into First Baptist Church of North Augusta.

One person was trapped in the truck. We do not know the status of the person’s injuries.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

We have a News 12 crew on scene. We will provide updates as they develop.

