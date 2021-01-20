Thomas to go on training program after anti-gay slur

(AP) - Justin Thomas says he intends to go through an individual training program to “become a better person” after he was picked up uttering a homophobic slur under his breath when he missed a putt at a tournament in Hawaii this month.

Clothing brand Ralph Lauren has ended its sponsorship with Thomas following the incident that the No. 3-ranked American golfer described as “humiliating and embarrassing and it’s not me.”

Thomas has spoken to his other sponsors and hopes they will stand by him as he looks to educate himself and restore his reputation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.