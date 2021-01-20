These 2 stole dough from Martinez pizza parlor, deputies say

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert to be on the lookout for two men suspected of stealing money at a pizza restaurant.

The agency released photos of the two men who deputies say entered CiCi’s Pizza on Wheeler Road and stole $700 to $800 in cash from the change machine.

It happened between 5 and 6 p.m. Jan. 12.

Anyone with information about the men is urged to contact Investigator Tyler Bultman at 706-541-3934.

