Suspect identified in Aiken kidnapping, prescription fraud

If you recognize this man, Aiken officers want you to contact Midlands Crime Stoppers.
If you recognize this man, Aiken officers want you to contact Midlands Crime Stoppers.(WRDW)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken police say they have identified a man suspected of forcing a woman to help him flee officers who were onto his attempt to get medication with a bogus prescription.

It happened Jan. 7 at the CVS Pharmacy on Richland Avenue.

After the man tried to use a fraudulent prescription, officers were called, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

As police arrived, he left the store and hid in the back seat of an empty unlocked vehicle, police said,

When the vehicle owner returned, the man ordered her to drive him away, officers said.

He exited the vehicle a short time later and the vehicle owner was unharmed.

Authorities released a surveillance photo of him on Tuesday and later said he had been identified.

The case continues to be an active investigation, authorities said.

