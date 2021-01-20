Advertisement

SRP Park to only host 1 college game this season

(WRDW)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A scheduling snafu has taken away a game from SRP Park this season.

Georgia Southern announced their baseball schedule last week. A three game series with UGA was part of the schedule announcement. On March 9th, the two teams were scheduled to meet in Statesboro. March 10th, a second meeting this time at SRP Park in North Augusta. Then, the third and final game of the series was to take place in Athens on April 6th.

Georgia announced their schedule on January 19th. The March 9th and April 6th were part of the Dawgs’ schedule, but the March 10th game was not.

After reaching out to representatives from both UGA and Georgia Southern, it was confirmed that the March 10th game at SRP park would no longer be taking place.

SRP Park will still be home to one college baseball game this season. Georgia Southern will face Clemson on March 23rd.

